Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 13, 2015

Indianapolis' Vinatieri breaks tie with Elam to set NFL record for 100-point seasons

By | Associated Press
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri kicks a field goal from the hold of Pat McAfee during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri kicks a field goal from the hold of Pat McAfee during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (The Associated Press)

INDIANAPOLIS – Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri has broken the NFL record for 100-point seasons.

He passed Jason Elam when he made an extra point early in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's game against his former team, New England. Vinatieri has scored 100 or more points 17 times in 19 seasons. Elam did it 16 times during his career.

It was his second milestone of the night. Earlier he joined Morten Andersen, Gary Anderson and Jason Hanson as the only players in league history to reach 2,100 career points.

The 41-year-old kicker has not missed a kick all season, making all 28 field-goal attempts and all 34 extra-point tries.

___

AP NFL websites: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL