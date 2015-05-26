Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials planning to renovate historic track

Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials are planning to renovate the historic track in time for the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 next May.

That doesn't leave a lot of time, given there are races scheduled at the Brickyard in July and August and the construction won't begin until after those are run.

The next phase of this roughly $90 million project will improve gateway entrances, grandstand seating, and the overall fan experience. It's all part of a broader plan to modernize the facilities.

The plan is to replace the upper-deck bench seating in the front straight with seats with back and add better wireless internet capabilities. There also are plans to change some suites near the fourth turn to give them more of a club-level feel.