Indianapolis launches extreme makeover of Brickyard 400 schedule

Faced with dwindling attendance in recent years when NASCAR came to town, Indianapolis Motor Speedway has overhauled its schedule for the Brickyard 400 weekend July 21-23.

The big news is that all the activity for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be condensed into two days, with two round of Brickyard 400 practice on Saturday and the race itself on Sunday.

The other significant addition is the new Friday Fan Fest that caps the first day of race weekend at IMS.

"Superstars of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will interact with spectators during the Friday Fan Fest, with other entertainment options also available for the entire family. Fans then can head to nearby Main Street in Speedway for the popular, annual Hauler Parade in the evening," said the track in a news release Thursday.

"Colorful, gleaming Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series haulers will be lined up on Main Street for fans to see and photograph, with displays, promotions, music and food and beverage vendors also part of the fun."

Here is this year's Brickyard 400 weekend schedule:

Friday, July 21 (All times ET)

1-1:55 p.m. -- NASCAR XFINITY Series first practice

3-3:55 p.m. -- NASCAR XFINITY Series final practice

Afternoon/Evening -- Friday Fan Fest and Hauler Parade

Saturday, July 22

9-9:55 a.m. -- Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice

11-11:55 a.m. -- Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice

12:45 p.m. -- NASCAR XFINITY Series qualifying

3:30 p.m. -- NASCAR XFINITY Series race (100 laps)

6:15 p.m. -- Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

Sunday, July 23

3 p.m. -- Brickyard 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race (160 laps)