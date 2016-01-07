Indiana State blunts late rally and defeats Drake 79-69

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Devonte Brown scored a career-high 27 points and Indiana State defeated Drake 79-69 on Wednesday night.

Brenton Scott added 14 points - including a layup, steal and two free throws - to blunt a 6-0 run by Drake in the closing minutes. Matt Van Scyoc scored 13 and Khristian Smith 10 for the Sycamores (8-7, 2-1 Missouri Valley). Brown scored 20-plus for the sixth time this season.

Indiana State led 46-26 at the half and pushed its lead to a high of 22 as the second half started. Drake, which made 14 second-half shots after hitting nine in the first half, stormed back with an 11-0 run that cut the lead to 56-52.

Kale Abrahamson ended the run with a 3-pointer and C.J. Rivers made back-to-back baskets after a defensive rebound and a steal by Nick McGlynn.

Jacob Enevold led Drake (5-10, 0-3) with 14 points. Rivers had 13 and Abrahamson 11.