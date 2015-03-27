Indiana receiver declares early for NFL draft

Indiana receiver Tandon Doss has announced he will give up his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior was an all-conference choice for the second straight season in 2010 after leading the Big Ten with 175.8 all-purpose yards per game. He was ranked fourth in the nation in that category.

In a statement, issued by the athletic department Tuesday, Doss said he couldn't wait to start his pro career.

Doss caught 63 passes for 706 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior. He had 77 receptions for 962 yards and five TDs as a sophomore.

The Indianapolis native had acknowledged after the Hoosiers' season-ending victory at Purdue that he would consider turning pro.