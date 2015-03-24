Indian Aces finish as top team in new, exhibition International Premier Tennis League

Novak Djokovic signed off in style at the International Premier Tennis League by thrashing Gael Monfils 6-0, but it was not enough for his UAE Royals to win the inaugural exhibition event on Saturday.

The Indian Aces, who had the likes of Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, and Ana Ivanovic turning out at different stages of the four-leg mixed tournament, lifted the trophy, a life-size tennis racket with ball, decorated with diamonds and gemstones.

UAE Royals were second, Manila Mavericks third, and Singapore Slammers last.

Each tie featured five one-setters, with games won rather than match results deciding the winner.