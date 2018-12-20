India soccer player who claimed he was 16 suspended after officials reveal he is actually 28

A highly touted Indian soccer player was suspended after his league’s governing body discovered the fully-mustachioed player was lying about his age.

The All India Football Federation discovered that India Super League star Gourav Mukhi was not actually 16 years old, but in fact 28. He received a six-month suspension, FOX Sports Asia reported Tuesday.

Mukhi was celebrated during the season as the youngest player in India Super League history to score a goal when he recorded one for Jamshedpur FC in an October match.

However, a profile published in India’s The Telegraph had already outed Mukhi as being 28 years old. He had also been kicked out of U16 National Camp in 2015 for lying about his age, according to FOX Sports Asia. He would have been around 25 years old at the time.