Inbee Park 2 strokes ahead of Lydia Ko, Stacy Lewis and HSBC Women's Champions

Inbee Park shot a 4-under 68 to take a two-stroke lead after the third round of the HSBC Women's Champions on Saturday.

Park had four biides in a bogey-free round at Sentosa Golf Club to finish at 13-under 203, two strokes ahead of top-ranked Lydia Ko and Stacy Lewis, who both shot 67. The 17-year-old Ko is bidding for her seventh career LPGA victory.

Anna Nordqvist had a 68 and was tied for fourth with Suzann Pettersen and Azahara Munoz four strokes off the pace.

Defending champion Paula Creamer also struggled and shot a 74 to be tied for 50th with money rankings leader Amy Yang who had four bogeys in a 78.