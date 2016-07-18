In 'peanut punch' video, Tillman says he's retiring from NFL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Longtime Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman is retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons.

The 35-year-old Tillman, known for his ''peanut punch'' after forcing 44 career fumbles, spent his first 12 seasons with the Bears and went to two Pro Bowls.

He started 12 games last season with the Carolina Panthers before suffering a season-ending knee injury and missing the team's run to the Super Bowl. Carolina didn't attempt to re-sign him.

Tillman announced his retirement Monday on Twitter, posting a YouTube video of him knocking things out of people's hands, including a doughnut his daughter was eating.

A second-round pick in 2003, Tillman started 164 games during his career and was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2013.

