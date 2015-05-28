Illinois State reinstates Coprich after guilty plea

Normal, IL (SportsNetwork.com) - Illinois State University reinstated All- American running back Marshaun Coprich Friday after he pled guilty to a drug charge and was placed on probation.

Under the plea agreement in McLean County Circuit Court, Coprich admitted to selling 9 grams of marijuana to an undercover officer on April 16 in Normal.

A first-time offender, he received two years of probation. If he completes it without incident, the drug charge will be removed from his record.

According to Pantagraph.com, Judge Robert Freitag told Coprich after the plea hearing was completed: "It's not very often you get a do-over in criminal court."

Illinois State coach Brock Spack later announced the university's indefinite suspension of Coprich on May 11 was lifted and reinstated the senior-to-be to the program.

"Upon learning of the results of the hearing this morning, I have lifted the suspension of Marshaun Coprich at this time," Spack said. "We will monitor the situation closely and comply with any and all university requirements set forth for Marshaun moving forward."

As a junior last season, Coprich helped lead Illinois State to a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference championship and an FCS national runner-up finish.

Coprich was named the Valley's offensive player of the year, setting school records and leading the FCS with 2,274 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns. He was a first-team All-American and finished fifth in the voting for the Walter Payton Award as the outstanding player in the FCS.