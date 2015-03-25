Ice Cube pens Dodgers playoff anthem

Things have not gone overwhelmingly well for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first two games of the NLCS, as excellent outings from Zack Greinke and Clayton Kershaw have gone to waste while the team fell into an 0-2 series hole in St. Louis.

But now the series has shifted back to LA for three games, the first of which will be played Monday night. And between homefield advantage and a new support track from rapper Ice Cube, there's no reason to think the Dodgers can't get back in this thing.

Yes, Mr. Cube -- who once penned a controversial anti-police anthem and is now perhaps best known for pitching Coors Light -- released a Dodgers playoff anthem before the start of the series. And with things looking grim after a couple of close losses, there's no better time than now to turn to it for inspiration.

The lyrics to the Drake ripoff -- which starts with Ice Cube, who has "been down since Fernando Valenzuela," asking how to "kill a bird with a bat" -- truly are ridiculous.

There are references to Cube's friend Tommy Lasorda walking on water, Kershaw hanging out in Crenshaw (obviously), popping bubbly with Vin Scully and Magic Johnson saving the team when things got "tragic" -- lines that would have old Ice Cube looking like this:

That said, it's not the first time Ice Cube has come to the aide of a hometown team. In 2010, he released a Lakers playoff anthem before Los Angeles took on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. The Lakers went on to win that championship series in seven games after falling behind 3-2.

So, I don't know. Silly as the Dodgers song is, maybe it's not the worst idea to let Ice Cube have another crack at helping to bring a title to LA.