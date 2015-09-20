Icardi keeps Inter Milan perfect with winner at Chievo

ROME --

Inter Milan remained the only perfect team in Serie A following its 1-0 win at Chievo Verona on Sunday.

Mauro Icardi scored his first goal of the season shortly before halftime, slotting in from the edge of the area after taking a pass from prized offseason signing Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Last season, Icardi and Hellas Verona's Luca Toni finished level as the league's top scorers with 22 goals apiece.

Icardi could have had a chance to double the lead in the 81st but Ivan Perisic chose not to cross and had his shot blocked.

Inter moved five points clear of six clubs that are level second, including Chievo.

Later, four-time defending champion Juventus was seeking its first win of the season at Genoa, while challenger Roma hosts Sassuolo.