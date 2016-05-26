Ibra says he has already decided his future amid United rumors

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he has already made a decision on his future but refused to comment on speculation linking him to a move to Manchester United.

The Sweden international, who is a free agent after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, is reportedly close to a move to Old Trafford, with United ready to offer him a bumper deal which could see him earn £34 million.

Ibra said earlier this month that he knows his next club, but he refused to clarify as to where he will play next term.

"The future is already written," Ibra said at a press conference in Sweden. "I have made my choice.

"It's not important for me to have a deal done before the Euros. I enjoy reading what the media write. It's fun."

"There is interest from every country. England, Italy, other concretes. There are concrete offers, many alternatives.

"There is nothing happening right now, it's European Championships in force."

United seem the club leading the race to sign the 34-year-old and with the club expected to hire Jose Mourinho as coach for next season, the striker backed his former coach to succeed.