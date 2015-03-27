Ibanez headed back to Seattle

Raul Ibanez is apparently set to join the Seattle Mariners for a third time.

According to reports from the Seattle Times and MLB.com, it's a one-year deal worth $2.75 million with the potential for $1.25 million in incentives.

Ibanez broke into the majors with Seattle in 1996 and spent his first four seasons with the Mariners, then returned in 2004 for another five-year stint. He was the team's MVP in 2006 and again in 2008.

The 40-year-old slugger spent the 2012 season with the New York Yankees and batted .240 in 130 games with 19 homers and 62 runs batted in. He hit a couple of big homers down the stretch to help the Yankees win the AL East and added three homers in the playoffs, including a ninth-inning game-tying shot and walkoff blast in the 12th of Game 3 of the ALDS against Baltimore.

Ibanez has also played for Kansas City and Philadelphia during his 17-year career and is a lifetime .278 hitter with 271 homers and 1,116 RBI. He had his lone All-Star Game appearance in 2009 with the Phillies.