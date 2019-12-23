Expand / Collapse search
Toronto Blue Jays
Published

Hyun-Jin Ryu, Blue Jays agree to four-year $80M contract: reports

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Toronto Blue Jays landed one of the top remaining free-agent pitchers Sunday night.

The Blue Jays and left-handed pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu agreed to a four-year, $80 million deal, according to multiple reports. Ryu had spent seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before signing with Toronto. He missed the entire 2015 season due to an injury.

Toronto has not officially announced the deal.

Ryu, 32, made his first All-Star Game appearance last season. He finished with a 14-5 record, a major-league best 2.32 ERA and a career-high 163 strikeouts. He also finished second in National League Cy Young Award voting.

He will receive a $20 million salary for the next four years and his deal didn’t come with a signing bonus, according to The Associated Press.

Toronto will add Ryu to a group of promising young players and will likely become the ace of the pitching staff in front of Chase Anderson, Tanner Roark, Matt Shoemaker and Ryan Borucki.

The Blue Jays have not made the playoffs in the last three seasons. The team has finished fourth in the American League East in each of those seasons. Under first-year manager Charlie Montoyo in 2019, the Blue Jays finished 67-95.

In 126 games for the Dodgers, Ryu posted a 2.98 ERA with 665 strikeouts.

