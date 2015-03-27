Husidic, Pappa lead Fire past Union

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Baggio Husidic and Marco Pappa both scored and the Chicago Fire held off the Philadelphia Union 2-1 Saturday night.

Husidic scored in the 14th minute and Pappa extended the lead to 2-0 in the 74th as Chicago (3-3-4) won at home for the first time since April 24th.

Danny Mwanga pulled Philadelphia (2-6-1) within a goal in second-half stoppage time, poking a right-foot shot past Fire goalkeeper Andrew Dykstra.

Sebastien Le Toux had a chance to score for the Union in the 38th minute when he missed the top left corner with a long shot.