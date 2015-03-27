Hurricanes extend Dwyer

The Carolina Hurricanes and forward Patrick Dwyer have agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2014-15 season.

Dwyer is entering the final season of a two-year deal he signed in June 2011. He will earn $650,000 this season, while the extension will pay him $900,000 for each of the following two campaigns.

"Patrick has been an excellent fit for our organization and plays an important role for our team," said Hurricanes president and general manager Jim Rutherford in a statement. "He is one of our top penalty killers and provides speed for our forward lines."

Dwyer notched five goals and seven assists for 12 points in 73 games last season. He was second among the team's forwards in blocked shots with 62.

The 29-year-old Washington native has 21 goals and 22 assists for 43 points in 224 regular-season NHL games, all with Carolina.