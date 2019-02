Brandon Sutter was credited with a pair of 2, at RBC Center.

Tuomo Ruutu and Anthony Stewart also tallied for the Hurricanes, who have won two in a row and three of five.

Cam Ward earned his 12th win of the year by stopping 23 shots.

David Clarkson and Adam Henrique provided late-game scores for the Devils, who have dropped two of three.

Johan Hedberg allowed three goals on 33 shots in defeat.