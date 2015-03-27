Hurricanes blow into All-Star break by clipping Jets

Cam Ward made 14 of his 29 saves in the third 1.

Jeff Skinner and Tim Brent lit the lamp for the Hurricanes, who played their final game before the All-Star break (18-24-9).

Kyle Wellwood scored the lone goal for the Jets, who have lost two in a row and six of eight. Chris Mason made 14 saves.

The Hurricanes took a 1-0 lead at the 3:55 mark of the first period.

Skinner gathered the puck in the neutral zone and raced into the Winnipeg zone. He tried to make a cross-ice pass but the puck bounced off the skate of a Jets defender. The puck came right back to Skinner, who beat Mason with a wrister.

Brent put Carolina ahead 2-0 at the 9:28 mark, quickly snapping a backhander from a sharp angle inside the left circle.

The Jets finally got on the board with 6:13 left in the middle stanza. Tobias Enstrom, who was positioned near the top of the left circle, slid a pass to the slot. From down on one knee, Wellwood directed the disc into the back of the net.

Ward's sensational third period secured Carolina's victory.

Game Notes

Winnipeg had won the first three of six scheduled meetings against the Hurricanes this season...The Jets started a six-game road trip on Monday...Winnipeg was without forwards Evander Kane (concussion-like symptoms) and Tim Stapleton (lower body)...The Hurricanes have won three straight at home and are 8-2-1 in their last 11 games at the RBC Center.