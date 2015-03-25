Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 13, 2015

Hunter nets 19 points as Georgia State beats James Madison 68-52 for 1st CAA victory

By | Associated Press

ATLANTA – R.J. Hunter led four Georgia State players in double figures with 19 points as the Panthers defeated James Madison 68-52 to earn their first Colonial Athletic Association win Saturday.

Manny Atkins added 15 points, Devonta White 11 and James Vincent 10 for the Panthers (6-9, 1-1), who snapped a five-game losing streak and ended the Dukes' (7-7, 1-1) four-game winning streak.

Vincent added eight blocked shots, giving him 104 for his career, fifth most in Georgia State history.

Rayshawn Goins led James Madison with 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for his third double-double this year.

The Panthers shot 47.1 percent (24 of 51) from the field, including 47.6 percent (10 of 21) from 3-point range and had 14 assists to the Dukes' seven.

Georgia State ended the first half on a 13-4 run for a 38-25 halftime advantage after David Travers' buzz-beating trey.