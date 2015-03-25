Humble, quiet Bilal Powell makes loud statement with big performance for Jets

Bilal Powell would rather not speak about himself, preferring the spotlight to shine elsewhere.

After his breakthrough performance last Sunday for the New York Jets, the running back might have to prepare for more attention, on the field and off.

Powell, in his third season, ran for a career-high 149 yards on 27 carries in the Jets' 27-20 win over the Buffalo Bills. He ranks second in the AFC with 226 yards rushing, and will head to Tennessee as New York's undisputed top running back with Chris Ivory sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Coach Rex Ryan says Powell is aggressive, but also one of the quietest players he has coached. Tackle Austin Howard insists Powell is on his way to becoming one of the NFL's top running backs.

