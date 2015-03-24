Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 17, 2015

Huge Karl Marx statue in eastern Germany gets makeover for World Cup; shirt goes missing

By | Associated Press
    The monument of German philosopher, economist, and revolutionary socialist , Karl Marx, is painted with German national colors as advertisement for the upcoming soccer World Cup tournament in Brazil, in Chemnitz, eastern Germany, Friday June 6, 2014. (AP Photo/dpa,Jan Woitas) (The Associated Press)

    In this picture taken Thursday June 5, 2014, the statue of German philosopher , economist Karl Marx is wrapped with a German national soccer shirt in Chemnitz, eastern Germany. The statue of the father of communism now sports Germany flags on its cheeks. Authorities say they dressed up the 40-ton bronze head - unveiled by communist East Germany in 1971 - to project a “friendly” image. However, they concede that the idea isn’t universally popular. Marx’s makeover hasn’t gone entirely smoothly: an outsize Germany shirt draped over his pedestal was stolen in the early hours of Friday and found damaged nearby a few hours later. (AP Photo/dpa, Harry Haertel) (The Associated Press)

CHEMNITZ, Germany – Meet Germany's biggest fan: Karl Marx.

A huge statue of the father of communism in the city of Chemnitz sports Germany flags on its cheeks. Authorities say they dressed up the 40-ton bronze head, unveiled by communist East Germany in 1971, to project a "friendly" image but they concede that reaction hasn't been universally positive.

An outsize Germany shirt draped over Marx's pedestal was stolen in the early hours of Friday and found damaged nearby a few hours later.

The bust stands in front of a facade bearing his words "Working men of all countries, unite!" A banner above the madeover Marx declares: "Football fans of all countries, we greet you!"

Chemnitz was renamed Karl-Marx-Stadt in 1953. After communism collapsed, residents voted in 1990 to restore its old name.