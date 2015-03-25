Howell moves into top 100 in world rankings

David Howell won his first European Tour event in seven years at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Sunday and that victory moved him into the top 100 in this week's world golf rankings.

Howell, who defeated Peter Uihlein with a birdie in the second playoff hole to earn his fifth career victory on the European Tour, jumped up 82 places to sit at 94th this week.

There were no changes through the top 25 members of the rankings, as the PGA Tour was off following last week's Tour Championship.

Tiger Woods remained at the top of the rankings and was again followed by Adam Scott, Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose. Woods is in his 651st week as the world No. 1.

Rory McIlroy, Steve Stricker, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker and Jason Dufner again rounded out the top 10.

The next 10 golfers in the rankings were Graeme McDowell, Zach Johnson, Jim Furyk, Keegan Bradley, Luke Donald, Jason Day, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Charl Schwartzel and Ian Poulter.

Presidents Cup captain's pick Jordan Spieth, Ernie Els, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson and Hunter Mahan rounded out the top 25.