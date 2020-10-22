How to win in in Nascar’s Final 8 with Fox’s Super 6

The NASCAR season has just three races remaining as the NASCAR Cup Playoffs head to Fort Worth and the Texas Motor Speedway this Sunday for the Autotrader EchoPark 500 – the second race of the three contests in Round of Eight portion.

And with Fox’s Super 6, you could end up winning $25,000 in cash if you can pick the final positions for the six drivers listed within the race.

The best part of all is playing Fox Super 6 is free. Just download the app from the App Store or Google Play, sign up and pick the range where the drivers will finish at the end of the race. That’s all you have to do.

The six drivers involved in this week’s competition are…:

Joey Logano

The 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion won last week at Kansas to vault from fifth to first in the Cup Standings and earn a berth in the championship chase. Logano has 18 Top 10 finishes. At Texas, Logano has one wins and 11 Top 5 finishes.

Kevin Harvick

Second in Kansas last weekend, Harvick fell to second in the NASCAR Cup standings, Harvick has nine wins and 26 top 10 finishes in 33 starts this year. He has three wins and twelve Top 5 finishes at Texas Motor Speedway.

Denny Hamlin

The No. 11 had a disappointing 15th place finish last week at Kansas after leading for 58 laps. At Fort Worth, Hamlin has three wins and seven Top 5 finishes in 29 starts.

Brad Keselowski

The No. 2 car is holding onto fourth spot and the final position in the title race at Phoenix following his fourth place finish at Kansas. He has yet to win at the Texas Motor Speedway in 24 starts in his career with an average finish of 17.3 place.

Chase Elliott

Elliott and the No. 9 car are 8 points back of the fourth and final position in the chase at Phoenix following his sixth place showing at Kansas. Elliott has two Top 5 finishes in nine previous races at Texas Motor Speedway as he looks for his first victory.

Alex Bowman

The No. 88 car is 27 points behind the fourth spot in the Chase standings. Texas Motor Speedway has not been kind to Bowman, who has three DNF out of ten races in Fort Worth and only one Top 5.