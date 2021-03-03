How to win $25G on the NBA with FOX Super 6

Later in the week, the All-Stars will gather in Atlanta for the NBA’s annual midseason gathering.

But this Wednesday night, the stars will be out all over America as the Association has a strong slate of games between elite teams to head into the annual break.

The highlight game takes place in Philadelphia, where a matchup of the best records in the West and East takes place when Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz face off against Joel Embiid and the 76ers.

(All NBA games are subject to change due to health and safety protocol postponements.)

Utah Jazz at Philadelphia 76ers

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Records: Jazz (27-8), 76ers (23-12)

Utah entered Wednesday's play with a three-game lead on the Lakers for the best record in the Western Conference and on the final game of a four-game Eastern road swing (1-2 so far). The two sides met on Feb 15 in Utah when Jordan Clarkson’s season-high 40 points muted a 42-point effort from Ben Simmons in a 134-123 Jazz win. Embiid did not play that game with a back injury and he has suffered from an ankle injury which has his ability as questionable. Tobias Harris could be back for Philadelphia after suffering a knee contusion which has forced him to sit out the last two games.

Brooklyn Nets at Houston Rockets

When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Toyota Center, Houston

Records: Nets (23-13), Rockets (11-22)

The return of James Harden to H-Town is the marquee attraction in this national broadcast. Harden has been a force for the Nets, averaging 25.3 points a game with 11.3 assists for Brooklyn. Harden has been forced to shoulder more of the load for the Nets with Kevin Durant still out because of a hamstring. The Rockets are looking to avoid a 13th straight loss and – coupled with two weather postponements during the Texas snowstorm in February- haven’t won a game since Feb. 4. The last five games of that 12 game losing streak have been by double digits.

Charlotte Hornets at Minnesota Timberwolves

When: Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis

Records: Hornets (16-18), Timberwolves (4-12)

Charlotte is in the thick of the Eastern Conference’s playoff race – entering play on Wednesdayin eight spot in a mix with six teams separated by 3 ½ games. Charlotte’s leading scorer, Gordon Hayward, missed Monday night’s 123-111 loss to Portland with a hand injury and his status for Wednesday is in doubt. LaMelo Ball took up the scoring load, scoring 30 against the Blazers. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have lost eight in a row and 12 out of 13 – a stretch that saw Minnesota fire head coach Ryan Saunders and hire Toronto assistant Chris Finch.

Chicago Bulls at New Orleans Pelicans

When: Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Records: Bulls (15-18), Pelicans (15-19)

Two of the most dynamic young players in the game square off in the Bayou as Zach LaVine and the Bulls face off against Zion Williamson and the Hornets. LaVine is averaging 28.5 points a game – currently ranked in the Top 10 in scoring. Chicago has been decent on the road with an 8-7 mark. Meanwhile, Williamson is averaging 25.5 points a game and scored 26 as the Pelicans beat the Jazz 129-124 on Monday night. Chicago won the first game between the two 129-116 on Feb. 10

Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers

When: Wednesday, 10 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center, Portland

Records: Warriors (19-16), Blazers (19-14)

Portland tries to regain momentum after snapping a four-game losing streak on Monday night with a 123-111 win over Charlotte. Carmelo Anthony had 29 points in the win for the Blazers while Damian Lillard had 23. Meanwhile, the Warriors saw a three game winning streak snapped on Sunday night with a 117-91 loss to the Lakers at the Staples Center. Still, Stephen Curry is a prime MVP candidate, carrying the Klay Thompson-less Warriors into a playoff spot right now in the deep West thanks to his 29.5 points per game average which is fourth in the NBA.

Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings

When: Wednesday, 10 p.m. ET

Where: Golden One Arena, Sacramento

Records: Lakers (24-11 before Wednesday game vs. Phoenix); Kings (13-21)

Second game of a back to back for Los Angeles, who hosted the tough Suns on Tuesday night. Los Angeles will continue to be without Anthony Davis, who has an Achilles issue that will keep him out of this weekend’s All-Star game. The Lakers had bounced back with back to back wins against the Trail Blazers and Warriors following four straight losses. The Kings have lost 10 out of a 11 to fall out of the West playoff picture. Buddy Hield had 30 points in Sunday’s 124-123 loss to Charlotte