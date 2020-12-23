Houston Texans fine multiple players for appearance at Deshaun Watson's restaurant grand opening

The Houston Texans fined multiple players, including star quarterback Deshaun Watson, for attending the grand opening of Watson’s new restaurant, according to an ESPN report.

Watson, who is a minority owner of Lefty’s Famous Cheesesteaks, had the grand opening on Dec. 15 at their new location, which is about a half a mile from NRG Stadium, the home of the Texans.

Six of Watson’s teammates made an appearance at the event, including offensive linemen Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard, and Roderick Johnson. Running back Duke Johnson, wide receiver Brandin Cooks and defensive end Charles Omenihu were also in attendance.

The NFL COVID-19 guidelines state that no more than three players can gather together outside of the team's headquarters. ESPN reported that at least one Texans player was fined $5,000, and Watson was fined before he was the host of the event.

"I mean, we had the masks," Watson said via ESPN. "We did everything that we were supposed to do. Six feet from different people. It was a restaurant opening. It wasn't really an event. It was a grand opening of my restaurant."