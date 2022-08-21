Houston Texans 2022-23 NFL schedule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Houston Texans will begin their first season with the burden of the Deshaun Watson scandal off their back. The team traded the quarterback to the Cleveland Browns.

Second-year quarterback Davis Mills is likely to start the season taking the snaps under center. Wide receiver Nico Collins and rookie running back Dameon Pierce are expected to have breakout years.

The Texans will have a few rookies on defense. Derek Stingley Jr., Jalen Pitre and Christian Harris may be in the starting lineup when the team plays the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1.

Read below for the Texans' schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

Week 1: Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts, Sept. 11, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: Houston Texans @ Denver Broncos, Sept. 18, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 3: Houston Texans @ Chicago Bears, Sept. 25, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 4: Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Oct. 2, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Oct. 9, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Houston Texans @ Las Vegas Raiders, Oct. 23, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 8: Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans, Oct. 30, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 9: Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Nov. 3, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 10: Houston Texans @ New York Giants, Nov. 13, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 11: Houston Texans vs. Washington Commanders, Nov. 20, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: Houston Texans @ Miami Dolphins, Nov. 27, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 13: Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns, Dec. 4, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 14: Houston Texans @ Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 11, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 15: Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Dec. 18, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 16: Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans, Dec. 24, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Jan. 1, 2023

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts, Jan. 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD