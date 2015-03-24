Houston holds off Philadelphia at PPL Park

Chester, PA (SportsNetwork.com) - The Philadelphia Union saw their unbeaten run extended to five games on Saturday as the club was held to a 0-0 draw at PPL Park by the Houston Dynamo.

Philadelphia's last defeat came at the hands of the Dynamo in the form of a 2-0 loss on Aug. 15, but the Union were unable to avenge the result on Saturday as the hosts were held in check by some last-ditch defending.

The Union saw their best scoring opportunities come in the opening moments of the second half as a series of scrambles created chaos in the Dynamo defense, but the visitors were able to escape the danger and preserve the draw.

Philadelphia climbs to 38 points on the season to remain squarely in the playoff picture while Houston's total of 33 points leaves the club with plenty of work to do in the final weeks of the season.