Hot Serena reaches third round in Madrid

Reigning champion Serena Williams posted a second-round victory Tuesday at the $4 million Madrid Open.

The world No. 1 star handled wild card and Spanish crowd favorite Lourdes Dominguez Lino 6-2, 7-5 on the clay courts at The Magic Box. Dominguez Lino was a runner-up in Morocco just two weeks ago.

The 31-year-old Williams has won her last 13 WTA matches and is seeking a third title in three events.

She beat then-world No. 1 and reigning two-time runner-up Victoria Azarenka in last year's Madrid finale.

"It was a really good clay-court tennis match for me," Williams said after handling Dominguez Lino. "I know if I face another opponent like that I'll have that experience and I'll know how to play."

Two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova tallied an upset by tackling 11th-seeded fellow Russian Nadia Petrova, 7-6 (7-2), 4-6, 6-4.

In other action involving seeds, No. 14 former Wimbledon runner-up Marion Bartoli of France snuck past Spanish qualifier Maria-Teresa Torro-Flor 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, German Sabine Lisicki took out No. 15 Slovak Dominika Cibulkova 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-3), and No. 16 Ana Ivanovic of Serbia subdued South African qualifier Chanelle Scheepers 6-2, 6-2.

Also on Tuesday, Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova held off Belgian Kirsten Flipkens 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 and Spaniard Anabel Medina Garrigues dismissed American fellow lucky loser Madison Keys 7-6 (7-3), 6-3.

A third-seeded Azarenka will play her second-round match against Russian Ekaterina Makarova on Wednesday.