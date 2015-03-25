Hossa returns to lineup, scores in Blackhawks' 6-3 win over Jets

next Image 1 of 2

Marian Hossa returned to the lineup and put the Blackhawks ahead for good with a third-period goal as Chicago beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-3 Thursday night.

Patrick Kane, Brandon Saad, Jonathan Toews and Ben Smith each scored for Chicago (15-4-4). Patrick Sharp had an empty-netter, helping the Blackhawks beat the Jets for the third time in three tries this season.

Andrew Ladd, Keaton Ellerby and Dustin Byfuglien scored for the Jets (10-11-3).

The first period was all Blackhawks, who controlled possession of the puck and outshot Winnipeg 12-2.

Hossa had missed three games with a lower-body injury. He gave Chicago a 4-3 lead at 3:11 of the third period.