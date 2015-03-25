Expand / Collapse search
September 13, 2015

Hossa returns to lineup, scores in Blackhawks' 6-3 win over Jets

By | Associated Press
    Winnipeg Jets' Evander Kane (9) and Chicago Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook (7) collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, John Woods) (The Associated Press)

    Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford (50) stops Winnipeg Jets' Bryan Little (18) backhander as Hawks' Niklas Hjalmarsson, second from right, and Jets' Andrew Ladd (16) look for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, John Woods) (The Associated Press)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba – Marian Hossa returned to the lineup and put the Blackhawks ahead for good with a third-period goal as Chicago beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-3 Thursday night.

Patrick Kane, Brandon Saad, Jonathan Toews and Ben Smith each scored for Chicago (15-4-4). Patrick Sharp had an empty-netter, helping the Blackhawks beat the Jets for the third time in three tries this season.

Andrew Ladd, Keaton Ellerby and Dustin Byfuglien scored for the Jets (10-11-3).

The first period was all Blackhawks, who controlled possession of the puck and outshot Winnipeg 12-2.

Hossa had missed three games with a lower-body injury. He gave Chicago a 4-3 lead at 3:11 of the third period.