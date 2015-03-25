Hopkins keeps title with UD over Murat

Atlantic City, NJ (SportsNetwork.com) - Bernard Hopkins just keeps on winning, even at the age of 48.

Hopkins kept his IBF light heavyweight title with a 12-round unanimous decision over Karo Murat Saturday night at Boardwalk Hall. Two judges scored the bout 119-108 and another had it 117-110.

Hopkins (54-6-2) became the oldest fighter in history to make his initial title defense. He defeated Tavoris Cloud at Barclays Center in March to win the belt.

The longest reigning middleweight champion in boxing history, Hopkins has been reinventing himself as a light heavyweight following his 40th birthday, and has since captured three world titles.

The 30-year-old Murat (25-2-1), fighting for the first time in the United States, was left with a bloody cut over his left eye.

Before that, in round three, a confident Hopkins stuck his tongue out at his opponent after a left hook landed from Murat. In round five, Hopkins kissed Murat twice during a clinch -- on the back of the neck and on the head.

Referee Steve Smoger deducted a point from Murat for hitting on the break in round seven.

In the end, Murat was no match for a boxer who won his 23rd world title fight, which is fifth-most all-time.

On the undercard, "Kid Chocolate" Peter Quillin kept his WBO middleweight title with a 10th-round TKO of Gabriel Rosado. Quillin (30-0) opened a cut over Rosado's (21-7) left eye and the bout was stopped 40 seconds into the round.

Rosado was also floored in the second round by a left hook.