Hope Solo pleads guilty to DWI in North Carolina, receives discipline

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.S. soccer star Hope Solo pleaded guilty to DWI on Monday and received a suspended sentence and a fine after she was arrested in North Carolina earlier this year.

Solo, 40, was found at a shopping center parking lot passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle with her 2-year-old twins inside. She was also charged with child abuse and resisting an officer in connection with the March 31 incident. According to the Winston Salem-Journal, her attorney Chris Clifton said the latter charges were voluntarily dismissed.

Solo received a suspended sentence of 24 months and an active sentence of 30 days, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. She was given 30 days credit for time she spent in an in-patient rehab facility and was ordered to pay $2,5000 in fines and a $600 fee for the cost of lab tests.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She was also told to get a substance abuse assessment and complete all recommended treatments.

In a statement released after the judge handed down her discipline, Solo said she took pride in being a mother and how she and her husband handled their kids during the pandemic, "it was incredibly hard and I made a huge mistake."

"Easily the worst mistake of my life. I underestimated what a destructive part of my life alcohol had become," she said. "The upside of making a mistake this big is that hard lessons are learned quickly. Learning these lessons has been difficult, and at times, very painful."

SOCCER FANS IN ENGLAND TO RECEIVE AUTOMATIC BANS FOR RUSHING THE FIELD AFTER RECENT INCIDENTS

The two-time Olympic gold medalist was also arrested in 2014 in a domestic violence incident with her sister and her nephew in Washington state. However, the charges were dropped in 2018 after a lengthy appeals process.

Solo played on the U.S. national team from 2000 to 2016, sharing in a World Cup victory in 2015 and winning Olympic gold in 2008 in Beijing and 2012 in London. She was a member of the team when the squad won silver and bronze in the 2011 and 2007 World Cups, respectively.

She left the national team following its 2016 exit from the Rio Olympics. She was suspended by U.S. Soccer for six months following the fallout from a match with Sweden.

Solo was the 2009 U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Solo married former NFL player Jerramy Stevens in 2012 and the two have two children together.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.