Holohan Smolka: UFC: Dublin Live Blog

Today's UFC: Dublin card has been cut down with injuries, and lost its originally-scheduled top bouts. However, what remains is an exciting event filled with top, young talent trying to rise through the ranks and break through into title contention.

New headliners Patrick Holohan and Louis Smolka certainly fill that bill. These two flyweights always bring the action, and are each out to prove that they are ready to step into the top-10 at 125 pounds. What's more, the Irish crowd will doubtless be in roaring form to support their own, Holohan, in his first ever UFC main event.

We'll start live-blogging the FS1 main card action right at 4 p.m. ET, so please do stick around, watch with us, blow-by-blow, and then follow up with all our post-event coverage as well!