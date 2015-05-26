Holmes vaults to No. 12 in world rankings

Philadelphia, PA (SportsNetwork.com) - J.B. Holmes defeated Johnson Wagner and Jordan Spieth in a playoff to win the Houston Open on Sunday, a victory which saw Holmes jump eight spots to No. 12 in the world rankings.

Rory McIlroy, who will be looking to complete the career grand slam with a win at the Masters this week, remained the No. 1 player in the world. He was again followed by Henrik Stenson, two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, Spieth, Jason Day, 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott and Dustin Johnson at Nos. 2-7.

Jim Furyk and Sergio Garcia swapped spots, with Furyk rising one to eight and Garcia down one to nine. Jimmy Walker and Justin Rose stayed put at 10 and 11, respectively.

With Holmes making his move from 20 to 12, a number of players dropped off in the rankings. Rickie Fowler and Martin Kaymer both fell one to 13 and 14, while Patrick Reed stayed put at 15.

Matt Kuchar dropped a pair to 16, while Hideki Matsuyama and Billy Horschel are now 17 and 18 after each falling one slot. Brooks Koepka remained at No. 19 and Victor Dubuisson descended two to No. 20.