Holiday leads Sixers past Warriors

Jrue Holiday had 27 points, seven assists and four steals as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Golden State Warriors, 104-97, on Saturday.

Evan Turner nearly recorded a triple-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the 76ers, who snapped a season-high seven-game losing streak. Royal Ivey scored 17 points on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting, including four made 3-pointers, while Thaddeus Young recorded 14 points and a career- high 16 rebounds.

"It's cool, I think we had a great game as a unit," said Turner. "It was great, hopefully it builds momentum."

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 30 points and dished out eight assists for the Warriors, who have lost four straight games. Klay Thompson added 29 points and David Lee registered 13 points and 16 rebounds in the setback.

Tied at 94-94 with 3:15 remaining in regulation, Young made a layup to start a 10-3 run to finish the game. Holiday scored the final four points to seal the victory.

"We got away from what we are," said Warriors coach Mark Jackson afterward. "We made mistakes, let go of the rope and paid the price. We were bad."

Entering the second quarter, the Warriors had a 31-20 lead.

However, the 76ers bounced back thanks in large part to Dorell Wright, who recorded 11 points and five rebounds off the bench during the period.

By halftime, Philadelphia closed the gap to three, 54-51.

Golden State opened up the third quarter by outscoring Philadelphia by a 12-5 margin and had a 66-56 advantage with 7:01 left to play. Thompson scored 12 points during the span, including three treys.

Philadelphia would not be deterred, though, as they outscored Golden State 17-7 over the next 4 1/2 minutes. A Turner layup with 2:39 to go in the quarter tied the game at 73-73.

After a pair of made free throws by Golden State's Carl Landry, Turner fired a 15-footer and Arnett Moultrie dunked off an alley-oop pass by Turner to give the 76ers the lead, 77-75, with 1:48 left in the third.

A 3-point play by Curry gave Golden State the lead one last time before Ivey's jumper with 1:23 remaining gave Philadelphia a 79-78 edge.

Entering the fourth quarter, the 76ers had an 82-81 edge.

Game Notes

Holiday scored 12 points in the fourth quarter ... Curry has scored 25 points or more in four straight games ... The 76ers shot 51.8 percent from the field, including 12-of-18 from behind the arc ... Philadelphia was won three of the last four meetings in the series.