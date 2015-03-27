Hoffman retires after 601 saves in 18 seasons

Standing at home plate in empty Petco Park, baseball's all-time saves leader Trevor Hoffman has announced his retirement at age 43 after 18 seasons in the major leagues.

Hoffman says he wanted to take time after last season to decide on his future. He says he's ready to move on to a job in the front office with the San Diego Padres, the team he became a star with.

Hoffman says he realizes "how thankful I was to be able to put a uniform on and be a kid until I was 43."

He had 601 saves, 552 of them in 15½ seasons with the Padres. He also pitched for the Florida Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers.