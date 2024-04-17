Hockey fan saves 4-year-old from flying puck during game

A hockey fan’s quick reaction saved a young boy from a possible severe injury during a game in Ohio last week.

Asia Davis and her 4-year-old son, Nasir, were enjoying a Cleveland Monsters American Hockey League game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 11 when a puck came flying off the ice and was heading right for the young boy.

But Andrew Podolak, who was sitting right next to Nasir, sprung to action when he saw what was about to happen.

"I saw it soaring on through, and my first instinct was just to cover up," Podolak told FOX 8 Cleveland. "I had a couple other kids sitting behind me as well, so I just tried jumping in front of it."

Podolak was able to change the puck’s trajectory after it hit his hand and fell behind Nasir.

Video from Asia, who just happened to be capturing the moment live, showed Podolak’s heroic efforts.

She later shared a TikTok video on his profile, including narration of the moment the puck went flying off the ice. Asia made sure to mention that her son had ice chips in his hair, showing how close the puck was to his face.

"I feel sick when I think about it because I had the reaction time of a sloth," she said.

Asia said she expressed her thanks to Podolak in person, but wanted to do more. The Monsters, the AHL team of the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets, reunited them for another game in Cleveland. They ended up taking part in the ceremonial puck drop before the start of the game.

"This dude literally saved my son’s life," she told FOX 8 Cleveland. "He prevented a life-changing event from happening."

