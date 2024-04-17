Expand / Collapse search
NHL

Hockey fan saves 4-year-old from flying puck during game

Asia Davis, the mother of 4-year-old Nasir, caught the whole thing on video while it happened

Scott Thompson
Published
close
A hockey fan’s quick reaction saved a young boy from a possible severe injury during a game in Ohio last week. 

Asia Davis and her 4-year-old son, Nasir, were enjoying a Cleveland Monsters American Hockey League game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 11 when a puck came flying off the ice and was heading right for the young boy. 

But Andrew Podolak, who was sitting right next to Nasir, sprung to action when he saw what was about to happen.

Cleveland Monsters players celebrate goal

Cleveland Monsters right wing Alex Whelan (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring an empty-net goal during the third period of the American Hockey League game between the Laval Rocket and Cleveland Monsters on April 11, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I saw it soaring on through, and my first instinct was just to cover up," Podolak told FOX 8 Cleveland. "I had a couple other kids sitting behind me as well, so I just tried jumping in front of it."

Podolak was able to change the puck’s trajectory after it hit his hand and fell behind Nasir. 

Video from Asia, who just happened to be capturing the moment live, showed Podolak’s heroic efforts. 

Cleveland Monsters logo

The Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic logo in the field prior to American Hockey League Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Cleveland Monsters on March 3, 2023, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. The game is currently being delayed due to the conditions of the ice. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

She later shared a TikTok video on his profile, including narration of the moment the puck went flying off the ice. Asia made sure to mention that her son had ice chips in his hair, showing how close the puck was to his face.

"I feel sick when I think about it because I had the reaction time of a sloth," she said. 

Asia said she expressed her thanks to Podolak in person, but wanted to do more. The Monsters, the AHL team of the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets, reunited them for another game in Cleveland. They ended up taking part in the ceremonial puck drop before the start of the game. 

Cleveland Monsters flag on ice

The Cleveland Monsters celebrate as they have clinched a spot in the 2024 AHL Playoffs following the American Hockey League game between the Laval Rocket and Cleveland Monsters on April 11, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH.  (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"This dude literally saved my son’s life," she told FOX 8 Cleveland. "He prevented a life-changing event from happening."

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.