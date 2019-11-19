Expand / Collapse search
Hockey commentator Don Cherry says he would not apologize as condition for return

Associated Press
Hockey commentator Don Cherry says the network that fired him "made it impossible" for him to address the comments that led to his dismissal.

He says on his new podcast that he was unwilling to accept Sportsnet's conditions to have him return following his "Coach's Corner" segment on "Hockey Night in Canada" on Nov. 9.

LEGENDARY HOCKEY BROADCASTER DON CHERRY FIRED AFTER ‘DIVISIVE’ IMMIRATION REMARKS ON LIVE TV

Flashback - Don Cherry in 1979; He says on his new podcast that he was unwilling to accept Sportsnet's conditions to have him return following his "Coach's Corner" segment on "Hockey Night in Canada" on Nov. 9.<br data-cke-eol="1"> (Denver Post via Getty Images)

DON CHERRY TELLS TUCKER CARLSON HE STANDS BY IMMIGRATION REMARKS THAT GOT HIM FIRED

Cherry says "two little words just seemed to set everybody off." The 85-year-old broadcaster made remarks many felt were critical of immigrants for not wearing Remembrance Day poppies. Cherry used the phrase "you people." He contends he was not singling out minorities.

Cherry says he was willing to explain the comment but not apologize. He was fired Nov. 11.

The 27-minute "Grapevine" podcast features Cherry and son Tim.