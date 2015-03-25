Hingis elected to International Tennis Hall of Fame; Drysdale, Pasarell, Tiriac enter, too

Five-time Grand Slam singles champion Martina Hingis heads the 2013 class for the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The other new members of the Hall announced Monday are Cliff Drysdale, Charlie Pasarell, and Ion Tiriac. Australian player Thelma Coyne Long's election was announced earlier.

Hingis won a total of 15 major titles, including nine in women's doubles and one in mixed. The first came at Wimbledon in women's doubles in 1996, at the age of 15 years, 9 months, making her the youngest Grand Slam champion in tennis history.

The Swiss star also was the youngest woman to reach No. 1 in the WTA singles rankings, getting there in March 1997 at 16½, and spent a total of 209 weeks in the top spot. Hingis spent 35 weeks at No. 1 in doubles, too.