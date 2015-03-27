Expand / Collapse search
Last Update November 20, 2014

Hill's 21, hot shooting help No. 20 Ohio State overpower Cincinnati 87-49

By | Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Tayler Hill scored 21 points, and No. 20 Ohio State women shot 67.3 percent (35 of 52) from the field as the Buckeyes defeated Cincinnati 87-49 Wednesday night.

Amber Stokes and Raven Ferguson added 16 points apiece, and Ashley Adams pulled down 10 rebounds for Ohio State.

Stokes and Hill both made 8 of 12 shot attempts for Ohio State (1-1), which shot 77.3 percent (17 of 22) from the field in the first half en route to a 42-21 lead at intermission.

Ohio State opened the game on a 10-2 run and never let Cincinnati get any closer than 10 the rest of the game.

Dayeesha Hollins led Cincinnati (1-1) with 15 points, but no other player hit double figures as the Bearcats shot just 29.7 percent (19 of 64) from the field lost the rebounding battle 38-30.