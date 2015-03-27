High Point gets 64-60 OT win over Presbyterian

Shay Shine made all six of his 3-point attempts on the way to a career-high 27 points as High Point defeated Presbyterian 64-60 in overtime Thursday night.

The Panthers (6-11, 3-5 Big South Conference) snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Shine made two 3-pointers in the extra period, the second one giving the Panthers four-point breathing room with 1:21 left. Presbyterian (8-12, 2-6), which was led by Khalid Mutakabbir's 15 points, was undermined by its 1-of-7 free-throw shooting in overtime and 18 turnovers for the game.

With 10 seconds left in regulation, Shine hit a jumper from the right side, tying the score at 53 and forcing the overtime.

Du'Vaughn Maxwell had 12 points and Xavier Martin added 11 as the Panthers handed the Blue Hose their fourth consecutive defeat.