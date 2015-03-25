Hield scores 29 points and Oklahoma rallies to beat Oklahoma Christian 88-76

next Image 1 of 2



Buddy Hield scored 29 points and Oklahoma rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Oklahoma Christian 88-76 in an exhibition game Monday night.

Oklahoma Christian, which is in the second year of the three-year NCAA Division II membership process, led 41-38 at halftime after a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Willie Harper.

Hield and Jordan Woodard each hit a pair of 3-pointers during a 16-4 run early in the second half that allowed the Sooners to seize control. Oklahoma eventually built its lead to 19 points thanks to a 12-0 run midway through the half.

Woodard added 17 points and six assists while Je'lon Hornbeak had 12 points and Ryan Spangler had 11 for Oklahoma, which will open the season Friday against Alabama in Dallas.

Harper scored 24 points for the Eagles, while Nick Tate had 18 and Kendre Talley had 16 and six assists.