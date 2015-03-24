Hewitt scores 23 points, Georgia Southern closes on a 19-6 run to beat SC State 71-58

Jelani Hewitt scored 23 points and Trent Wiedeman added 18 to lead Georgia Southern to a 71-58 victory over South Carolina State on Saturday.

SC State led 53-52 with 8:31 to play. Jake Allsmiller hit back-to-back 3-pointers, Angel Matias scored five points and Hewitt made seven free throws as Georgia Southern surged on a 19-6 run to win it. The Bulldogs shot 2 of 13 from the field in the final seven minutes.

Mike Hughes scored 11 points and Matias had 10 for Georgia Southern (4-1).

Karon Wright drained back-to-back 3s and Darryl Palmer scored to help SC State to a 35-31 halftime lead. The Bulldogs had a six-point lead, 38-33 when Wright scored his fifth trey with 19:05 remaining.

Wright finished with 17 points and Tashombe Riley added 10 to lead SC State (1-4).