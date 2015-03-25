Heuir, Stevenett lead Southern Utah to 78-67 victory against Northern Arizona

Damon Heuir scored 27 points and Jackson Stevenett added 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Southern Utah to a 78-67 victory against Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

Jayson Cheesman had eight points and eight rebounds for the Thunderbirds (9-12, 7-5 Big Sky), who won their fourth straight.

Max Jacobsen scored 17 points and Gabe Rogers 13 for the Lumberjacks (6-14, 4-8). Stallon Saldivar added seven points and 12 rebounds.

Southern Utah never trailed after Heuir tied the score with 15:31 remaining in the first half. Northern Arizona got within 60-54 with 6:42 left, but Stevenett scored five points to push the cushion back to double digits.