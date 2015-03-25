Herrera scores 3 goals, including tiebreaker, as Cartagines gets past Isidro Metapan, 4-2

Pablo Herrera scored three goals, including the tiebreaking goal in the 68th minute, and Cartagines beat Isidro Metapan 4-2 on Thursday night in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Andres Flores added the other goal for Cartagines in the Group 8 opener.

Herrera gave the Costa Rican squad a 1-0 lead before the hosts tied it on an own goal. After Flores scored in the 46th minute, Nicolas Munoz tied it again 10 minutes later with his seventh career Champions League goal.

Herrera put Cartagines back on top for good, then put it away with his final goal in the 79th minute.