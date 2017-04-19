Here's why a fan chugged a beer out of his shoe at the Clippers game (probably)

During Game 2 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, a fan poured his beer into his shoe and chugged it, all to the tune of House of Pain's "Jump Around."

You know, as one does:

That's certainly an odd way to celebrate. Luckily, in the age of the internet, nothing remains a mystery for long. Helpful Twitter user @filthiephil pointed out to another Twitter user that this is a thing in Australia these days, and it's called a "shoey."

Naturally.

A quick glance at your favorite search engine confirms Phil's explanation. The shoey is indeed a newly popular means of celebration in Australia, a trend popularized by F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo. We'll let him explain ( via News.com.au):

I didnt start it, Ricciardo said. Well, as far as I know I started it in F1 but not worldwide. It was a few loose Aussies, from what I saw, the Mad Hueys theyre surfies and fisherman and just loose guys. They travel the world fishing, surfing and whatever and they like to drink a bit of beer and whatnot, and thats where the shoey began.

On their travels theyd get people to do it as well and its just a bit of a laugh. I know Jack Miller knows a few of the guys from the Mad Hueys, so when he got his win in Assen, I suspected he was going to do it, and he did, so I thought Id keep the Australian tradition going.

Now Valentino [Rossi]s got in on the mix. I saw he Instagrammed it yesterday and he said, Everyone loves a shoey and delicious and all that. A few words I used for it.

I think its just a bit of fun now everyones enjoying it.

So there you have it. In all likelihood, the Clippers were playing host to either an Australian fan or someone with an affinity for Aussie culture and when he saw his moment to shine, he turned to the shoey.

Sure. Why not?

