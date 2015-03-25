Henriquez joins Wigan on loan

Chilean striker Angelo Henriquez completed a loan move to Wigan on Wednesday from Manchester United that will see him spend the remainder of the campaign with the Latics.

Henriquez signed with United over the summer from Universidad de Chile and has spent the first part of the season playing with the club's Under-21 side.

"We're really excited about Angelo because he is a very young man with a huge potential; he's a goalscorer with clever movement inside the box and has had a very successful time with his former club Universidad," Wigan boss Roberto Martinez said.

The 18-year-old Henriquez will be available to make his Wigan debut on Saturday in the club's FA Cup third-round match with League One side Bournemouth.