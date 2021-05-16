Expand / Collapse search
Hendricks takes shutout into 9th, Cubs beat Tigers 5-1

Hendricks (3-4) allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk

Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1 on Sunday.

Hendricks (3-4) allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. He left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles.

Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run.

Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.

Matthew Boyd (2-4) gave up four earned runs in six innings. He is 0-3 in his last five starts.

The Cubs scored in the third with some alert baserunning. With runners on first and second and one out, Kris Bryant beat out a possible 4-6-3 double play and Happ kept going from second, hustling home ahead of first baseman Jonathan Schoop’s throw to the plate.

Happ made it 2-0 in the fourth with a two-out bloop over the infield, turning it into an RBI double when the Tigers didn’t cover second.

David Bote’s RBI double gave the Cubs a 3-0 lead in the sixth and he took third as right fielder Robbie Grossman’s throw home sailed over the cut-off man. Nico Hoerner drove him home with a sacrifice fly and Happ made it 5-0 with a solo homer.

The Cubs placed RHP Alec Mills (back) on the 10-day injured list and selected RHP Tommy Nance from Triple-A Iowa.

Cubs: Host the Washington Nationals on Monday in the first of a four-game series. Chicago’s Albert Alzolay (1-3, 4.50) is scheduled to start while Jon Lester (0-1, 2.25) returns to Wrigley Field for Washington.

Tigers: Travel to the Pacific Northwest to start a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Monday. Casey Mize (2-3, 4.19) is expected to start for the Tigers against Yusei Kikuchi (1-2, 4.30).