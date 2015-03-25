Hendrick Motorsports renews National Guard as sponsor of Dale Earnhardt Jr. for 20 races

The Army National Guard has extended its sponsorship of Dale Earnhardt Jr. through the 2014 season with Hendrick Motorsports.

The Guard will be the primary sponsor of the No. 88 Chevrolet for 20 Sprint Cup races, including the Daytona 500. Hendrick Motorsports said Friday the Guard will also have prominent brand placement during all non-primary events.

The National Guard has been partnered with NASCAR's most popular driver since he joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2008.

PepsiCo is committed to the No. 88 team with sponsorship of five primary races annually through the 2015 Sprint Cup season. Hendrick Motorsports said additional sponsorship will be announced at a later date.