Henderson scores 18 as Mississippi rallies to beat Vanderbilt 65-62

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Marshall Henderson scored 18 points, Jarvis Summers added 12 and Mississippi rallied to beat Vanderbilt 65-62 on Saturday.

Ole Miss (18-13, 9-9 Southeastern Conference) won for just the second time in eight games. The Rebels trailed for almost the entire afternoon, but pushed ahead 61-60 on two free throws by Henderson with 3:36 remaining.

Henderson struggled with his shot on his senior day, finishing 5 of 19 from the field, including 2 of 13 from 3-point range, but he hit several clutch free throws in the final minutes.

Vanderbilt (15-15, 7-11) lost its fourth straight game. Dai-Jon Parker scored a career high 25 points and Luke Kornet also had a career high with 13. The Commodores had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds, but Nathan Watkins missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.